Apple s’associe à Jimmy John’s pour la promotion Apple Pay

Apple s’associe à Jimmy John’s pour sa dernière promotion Apple Pay.

Promo Apple Pay

Jusqu’au 15 mars, si vous dépensez 10 USD ou plus dans un magasin Jimmy John, dans l’application ou sur son site Web avec Apple Pay, vous pouvez recevoir un verre gratuit avec votre commande. Il y a une limite d’un verre par jour par compte Freaky Fast Rewards.

