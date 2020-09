Tom Cruise sera à bord de l’ISS en 2021 pour le tournage d’un film dans l’espace !

View this post on Instagram

Tom Cruise ❤️ Recently we saw him flying with his bike in a stunt-scene set-footage from Mission Impossible 7! Then we learnt that he's going to be Iron Man from an alternate Universe (not yet confirmed) in the Doctor Strange Sequel! Now it has been officially confirmed that, partnering with Elon Musk's SpaceX and NASA, he's going to feature in the first ever movie to be shot in space!!!! Amidst all this he was also found endorsing Christopher Nolan's Tenet, though he was in no way related to the project! This man is a franchise all by himself 💯 #tomcruise #theshowrunner #cinemamagic #greatactors #loveforcinema